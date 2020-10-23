Electric & Gas Technology (OTCMKTS:ELGT) and Itron (OTCMKTS:ITRI) Financial Survey

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) and Electric & Gas Technology (OTCMKTS:ELGT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Itron alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Itron and Electric & Gas Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Itron 1 1 7 1 2.80 Electric & Gas Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Itron currently has a consensus target price of $77.44, suggesting a potential upside of 6.45%. Given Itron’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Itron is more favorable than Electric & Gas Technology.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Itron and Electric & Gas Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Itron $2.50 billion 1.17 $49.01 million $3.32 21.91 Electric & Gas Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Itron has higher revenue and earnings than Electric & Gas Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Itron and Electric & Gas Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Itron -0.96% 11.97% 3.30% Electric & Gas Technology N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.0% of Itron shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Itron shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of Electric & Gas Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Itron beats Electric & Gas Technology on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Itron

Itron, Inc., a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing. The Networked Solutions segment provides a combination of communicating devices, such as smart meters, modules, endpoints, and sensors; network infrastructure; and associated application software for acquiring and transporting application-specific data. The Outcomes segment offers enhanced software and services for managing, organizing, analyzing, and interpreting data to enhance decision making, maximize operational profitability, drive resource efficiency, and deliver results for consumers, utilities, and smart cities. In addition, it offers software implementation, project management, installation, consulting, and post-sale maintenance support services, as well as cloud and software-as-a-service; and extended or non-customary warranties. The company markets its products directly through its sales force, as well as through indirect sales force consisting of distributors, sales representatives, partners, and meter manufacturer representatives to utilities and municipalities. Itron, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Liberty Lake, Washington.

About Electric & Gas Technology

Electric & Gas Technology, Inc. engages in the provision of sheet metal fabrication and assembly solutions. It provides atmospheric water and water equipment, natural gas equipment, and electric meter enclosures and poli-line hardware. The company was founded on March 18, 1985 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.