Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elanco Animal Health Incorporated operates as an animal health care company. It develops, manufactures and markets products for companion and food animals. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated is based in Greenfield, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ELAN. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.50 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Elanco Animal Health from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.39.

Shares of ELAN opened at $31.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.82. Elanco Animal Health has a one year low of $15.17 and a one year high of $34.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.80 and its 200-day moving average is $24.49.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $586.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.84 million. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. Analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.76 per share, with a total value of $49,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,055 shares in the company, valued at $224,201.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd S. Young purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.91 per share, for a total transaction of $167,370.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 41,513 shares in the company, valued at $992,575.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 38,580 shares of company stock worth $1,021,586. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 41.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 57,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 16,807 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 5.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 229,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,131,000 after acquiring an additional 12,638 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 74.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 446,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,987,000 after acquiring an additional 190,523 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 31.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 549,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,302,000 after acquiring an additional 131,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 13.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 470,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,349,000 after acquiring an additional 54,837 shares in the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

