Dover (NYSE:DOV) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Dover (NYSE:DOV) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.40-5.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.24. Dover also updated its FY20 guidance to $5.40-5.45 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dover from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dover from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Dover from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $112.50.

Get Dover alerts:

DOV opened at $115.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.96. Dover has a 1 year low of $62.95 and a 1 year high of $120.26. The company has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.28. Dover had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.