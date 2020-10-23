Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.51 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Dover in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 21st. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.51 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.50. Seaport Global Securities has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Dover’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.08 EPS.

Get Dover alerts:

DOV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dover from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $115.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.96. Dover has a 12 month low of $62.95 and a 12 month high of $120.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Dover had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,692,000 after buying an additional 40,841 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Dover by 3.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 20,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Dover by 1,175.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 25,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dover by 8.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Dover by 48.0% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.