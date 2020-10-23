DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Shares Purchased by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $7,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Get DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DLR. Edward Jones began coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.82.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $159,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO A William Stein sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total value of $3,765,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,765,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 101,136 shares of company stock worth $15,770,640 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock opened at $152.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $41.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.84. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a fifty-two week low of $105.00 and a fifty-two week high of $165.49.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $993.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.10 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 6.72%. Analysts anticipate that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.37%.

About DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.