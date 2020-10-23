Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV decreased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,606 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $6,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 56,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,831,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $25,433,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 25.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 82.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $11,124,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 9,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,833,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,009,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 10,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,936,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,183,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,668 shares of company stock worth $5,435,047 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BofA Securities raised shares of Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $182.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Deere & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.08.

NYSE:DE opened at $238.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $223.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.25. The firm has a market cap of $74.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.92. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $106.14 and a 52-week high of $243.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 7.61%. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.