Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $26.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $17.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.67.

Shares of PLAY opened at $20.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market cap of $974.75 million, a PE ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.33. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $48.80.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $0.20. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 37.81%. The business had revenue of $50.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 85.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post -4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 13,053 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total transaction of $252,183.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,511.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Justin Bowman sold 6,576 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $123,891.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,388.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLAY. Eminence Capital LP increased its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,499,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,225 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6,891.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,621,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,198 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,577,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,179 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,135,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 374.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 334,832 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after buying an additional 264,294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

