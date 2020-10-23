CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV decreased its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,493 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 27,595 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $12,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.7% in the second quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 23,521 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.7% in the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 47.0% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% in the second quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 18,346 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 5.0% in the second quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 3,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $60.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.68. CVS Health Corp has a 12 month low of $52.04 and a 12 month high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.31.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $65.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 16.32%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

CVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.33.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

