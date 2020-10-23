Croma Security Solutions Group plc (CSSG.L) (CSSG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.20 on November 27th

Croma Security Solutions Group plc (CSSG.L) (LON:CSSG) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 27th. This represents a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Croma Security Solutions Group plc (CSSG.L)’s previous dividend of $0.75. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON CSSG opened at GBX 61 ($0.80) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 72.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 69.03. The company has a market cap of $10.99 million and a PE ratio of 10.89. Croma Security Solutions Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 55.70 ($0.73) and a 12-month high of GBX 98 ($1.28).

About Croma Security Solutions Group plc (CSSG.L)

Croma Security Solutions Group plc provides various security services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Croma Vigilant, Croma Security Systems, and Croma Locksmiths. It offers manned guarding and asset protection services; CCTV security, fire, and alarm systems; locksmith keys, locks, and safes; and identity management and access control solutions.

