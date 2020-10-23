Critical Survey: Exelon (EXC) and Its Competitors

Exelon (NASDAQ: EXC) is one of 31 publicly-traded companies in the “Electric & other services combined” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Exelon to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Exelon and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exelon 0 0 1 0 3.00 Exelon Competitors 463 1954 1399 14 2.25

Exelon presently has a consensus price target of $60.00, indicating a potential upside of 42.08%. As a group, “Electric & other services combined” companies have a potential upside of 5.79%. Given Exelon’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Exelon is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Exelon and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exelon 7.94% 8.94% 2.48% Exelon Competitors 1.59% 10.01% 2.41%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.5% of Exelon shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.6% of shares of all “Electric & other services combined” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Exelon shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of shares of all “Electric & other services combined” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Exelon and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Exelon $34.44 billion $2.94 billion 13.11 Exelon Competitors $8.73 billion $451.22 million 17.38

Exelon has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Exelon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Exelon has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exelon’s competitors have a beta of 0.59, meaning that their average share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Exelon pays an annual dividend of $1.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Exelon pays out 47.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Electric & other services combined” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.3% and pay out 63.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Exelon is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Exelon beats its competitors on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services. In addition, it is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas; and transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers. Further, the company offers support services, including legal, human resources, information technology, finance, supply management, engineering, customer operations, distribution and transmission planning, asset management, system operations, and power procurement services. It serves distribution utilities, municipalities, cooperatives, and financial institutions, as well as commercial, industrial, governmental, and residential customers. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

