Critical Review: Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) & PDF Solutions (NYSE:PDFS)

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) and PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Black Knight and PDF Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Black Knight 0 3 9 0 2.75 PDF Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00

Black Knight currently has a consensus price target of $88.77, indicating a potential downside of 4.90%. PDF Solutions has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.57%. Given PDF Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PDF Solutions is more favorable than Black Knight.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.7% of Black Knight shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.2% of PDF Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Black Knight shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of PDF Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Black Knight has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PDF Solutions has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Black Knight and PDF Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Knight 11.78% 13.13% 6.58% PDF Solutions -7.12% -3.15% -2.63%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Black Knight and PDF Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Knight $1.18 billion 12.45 $108.80 million $1.72 54.27 PDF Solutions $85.58 million 8.50 -$5.42 million ($0.17) -117.12

Black Knight has higher revenue and earnings than PDF Solutions. PDF Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Black Knight, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Black Knight beats PDF Solutions on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc. provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit. This segments also provides LendingSpace, a lending platform that facilitates real-time communication between correspondent loan sellers and purchases; Exchange, a platform that provides an interconnected network of originators, agents, settlement services providers, and mortgage investors; and Expedite, a suite of products and services to automate and streamline internal business processes, as well as to manage compliance and enhance the application-to-close cycle; Servicing Digital solution that delivers information about the value of consumer's home and wealth that can be built from the underlying real estate asset; AIVA, an artificial intelligence virtual assistant; and Rapid Analytics platform, a cloud-based virtual analytics lab. The Data and Analytics segment include property ownership data, lien data, servicing data, automated valuation models, collateral risk scores, prepayment and default models, lead generation, multiple listing service, and other data solutions. The company was formerly known as Black Knight Financial Services, Inc. and changed its name to Black Knight, Inc. in October 2017. Black Knight, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

PDF Solutions Company Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc. provides hardware, software, and intellectual property products to integrated circuit (IC) vendors in the United States, China, Taiwan, Germany, and internationally. It offers Exensio platform, which consists of Exensio-Yield that collects and stores yield data in an analysis-ready database, which enables product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Exensio-Control, which provides fault detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Exensio-Test that offers data collection and analysis capability; Exensio Characterization, which encapsulates test structure analysis functionality of electrical and in-line inspection data from CV test chips and design-for-inspection DFI on-chip instruments; and Exensio ALPS that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link all device data, including fabrication and characterization data from every step of the product life cycle. The company also provides DFI Systems, such as DFI on-chip instruments, eProbe non-contactless E-beam tool, and Exensio characterization software; and Characterization Vehicle (CV) infrastructure, which includes CV test chips and pdFasTest electrical testers. In addition, it offers FIRE software, which analyzes an IC design to compute its systematic and random yield loss; and Template technology that includes Templatyzer software and IP for identifying and developing a set of layout patterns. The company sells its technologies and services through direct sales force, solution service teams, and strategic alliances to integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor companies, foundries, out-sourced semiconductor assembly and test, and system houses in the microprocessors, memory, graphics, image sensor solutions, and communications segments. PDF Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

