Critical Contrast: Great Panther Mining (GPL) vs. The Competition

Great Panther Mining (NYSE: GPL) is one of 93 publicly-traded companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Great Panther Mining to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Great Panther Mining and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Panther Mining 0 0 1 0 3.00 Great Panther Mining Competitors 649 1852 1949 105 2.33

Great Panther Mining currently has a consensus target price of $2.75, suggesting a potential upside of 216.09%. As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 25.07%. Given Great Panther Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Great Panther Mining is more favorable than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

Great Panther Mining has a beta of 2.07, indicating that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Panther Mining’s peers have a beta of 0.69, indicating that their average stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Great Panther Mining and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Panther Mining -26.26% 8.41% 3.13% Great Panther Mining Competitors -42.02% 1.75% -0.39%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.3% of Great Panther Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.0% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Great Panther Mining and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Great Panther Mining $198.65 million -$91.02 million -4.58 Great Panther Mining Competitors $5.37 billion $670.78 million -12.60

Great Panther Mining’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Great Panther Mining. Great Panther Mining is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Great Panther Mining beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Great Panther Mining Company Profile

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in AmapÃ¡ State, Brazil, as well as two silver mines in Mexico; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico. Its exploration properties also include the El HorcÃ³n, Santa Rosa, and Plomo projects in Mexico; and the Argosy project in Canada. The company was formerly known as Great Panther Silver Limited and changed its name to Great Panther Mining Limited in March 2019. Great Panther Mining Limited was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

