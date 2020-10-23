Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Price Target Raised to $73.00

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the LED producer’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cree’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.08) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CREE. Citigroup decreased their price target on Cree from $82.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Roth Capital cut Cree from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cree from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Charter Equity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cree in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cree from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cree presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.92.

CREE opened at $71.91 on Tuesday. Cree has a 1 year low of $27.77 and a 1 year high of $77.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 4.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.63 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.04.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The LED producer reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $205.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.57 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cree will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CREE. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cree in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cree by 58.5% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 588 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Cree by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 681 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cree by 299.6% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cree in the second quarter valued at about $204,000.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

