Contrasting Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) and Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) and Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Vaxart and Beam Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vaxart 0 0 2 0 3.00 Beam Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Vaxart presently has a consensus price target of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 257.80%. Beam Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $33.00, indicating a potential downside of 7.07%. Given Vaxart’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Vaxart is more favorable than Beam Therapeutics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vaxart and Beam Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaxart $9.86 million 60.51 -$18.65 million ($0.86) -6.34 Beam Therapeutics $20,000.00 91,850.17 -$78.33 million ($14.05) -2.53

Vaxart has higher revenue and earnings than Beam Therapeutics. Vaxart is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Beam Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.9% of Vaxart shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.5% of Beam Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.7% of Vaxart shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Beam Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Vaxart and Beam Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaxart -281.50% -84.90% -44.67% Beam Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Beam Therapeutics beats Vaxart on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus. It is also developing therapeutic immune-oncology vaccines for cervical cancer and dysplasia caused by human papillomavirus. Vaxart, Inc. has a research collaboration agreement with Janssen Vaccines & Prevention B.V. (Janssen) to evaluate the company's proprietary oral vaccine platform for the Janssen universal influenza vaccine program. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in developing precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It is developing therapies for the development of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia; CAR-T cell therapies for pediatric T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia and pediatric acute myeloid leukemia; therapies for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and glycogen storage disorder 1A; and therapies for ocular and central nervous system disorders. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

