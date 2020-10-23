Contrasting New Frontier Health (NYSE:NFH) & FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:FTAC)

FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTAC) and New Frontier Health (NYSE:NFH) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FinTech Acquisition Corp. III and New Frontier Health’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FinTech Acquisition Corp. III N/A N/A $4.28 million $0.18 63.17 New Frontier Health $354.40 million 0.69 -$62.13 million N/A N/A

FinTech Acquisition Corp. III has higher earnings, but lower revenue than New Frontier Health.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.0% of FinTech Acquisition Corp. III shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of FinTech Acquisition Corp. III shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares FinTech Acquisition Corp. III and New Frontier Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FinTech Acquisition Corp. III N/A 49.96% 0.71% New Frontier Health N/A -11.59% -6.48%

Volatility & Risk

FinTech Acquisition Corp. III has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Frontier Health has a beta of 0.12, suggesting that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for FinTech Acquisition Corp. III and New Frontier Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FinTech Acquisition Corp. III 0 0 0 0 N/A New Frontier Health 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summary

FinTech Acquisition Corp. III beats New Frontier Health on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

FinTech Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile

FinTech Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

New Frontier Health Company Profile

New Frontier Health Corporation operates as an investment group that invests in, builds, and operates diversified businesses in China. It holds interest in various industries, including healthcare, internet, artificial intelligence, big data, education, and financial services. The company was formerly known as New Frontier Corporation and changed its name to New Frontier Health Corporation in December 2019. New Frontier Health Corporation was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

