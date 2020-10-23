Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ROAD. Zacks Investment Research cut Construction Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Construction Partners from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. TheStreet upgraded Construction Partners from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Stephens cut Construction Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Construction Partners from $18.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.06.

Shares of ROAD stock opened at $21.12 on Tuesday. Construction Partners has a fifty-two week low of $11.96 and a fifty-two week high of $22.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 4.92%. The business had revenue of $217.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Construction Partners will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Construction Partners news, CEO Charles E. Owens sold 195,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total value of $3,870,794.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John L. Harper sold 15,000 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $259,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 212,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,679,398.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 417,399 shares of company stock worth $8,203,463. 63.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 389,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,581,000 after purchasing an additional 52,780 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 87,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 8,237 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 134,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 29,811 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Construction Partners by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 117,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 50,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Construction Partners by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 45,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Construction Partners, Inc, an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. It offers construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides a range of sitework construction services, including site development, paving, and utility and drainage systems construction, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt required for the projects.

