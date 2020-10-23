ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC cut its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,833 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 3,307 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COP. State Street Corp lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,080,153 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,634,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693,223 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,234,506 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $682,029,000 after buying an additional 1,504,864 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,839,237 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $497,484,000 after buying an additional 702,457 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,820,664 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $370,644,000 after buying an additional 31,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,768,082 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $239,258,000 after buying an additional 887,883 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

Shares of COP opened at $31.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.68. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $67.13. The company has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.69.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The energy producer reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.34). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

