Comparing Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) & Contura Energy (OTCMKTS:CTRA)

Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) and Contura Energy (NYSE:CTRA) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Get Yanzhou Coal Mining alerts:

Yanzhou Coal Mining has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Contura Energy has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Yanzhou Coal Mining and Contura Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yanzhou Coal Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Contura Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

Contura Energy has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 195.20%. Given Contura Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Contura Energy is more favorable than Yanzhou Coal Mining.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Yanzhou Coal Mining and Contura Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yanzhou Coal Mining N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Contura Energy $2.29 billion 0.06 -$316.32 million ($2.59) -3.14

Yanzhou Coal Mining has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Contura Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Yanzhou Coal Mining and Contura Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yanzhou Coal Mining N/A N/A N/A Contura Energy -25.57% -22.29% -6.30%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Yanzhou Coal Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.1% of Contura Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Contura Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Contura Energy beats Yanzhou Coal Mining on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yanzhou Coal Mining

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal in China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in four divisions: Coal Mining; Coal Railway Transportation; Methanol, Electricity and Heat Supply; and Equipment Manufacturing. It offers thermal coal and PCI coal for electric power, metallurgy and chemical industry, etc.; produces and distributes coal chemicals, including methanol; produces and sells electricity and heat; and explores for potash mineral. The company also manufactures, sells, leases, repairs, and maintains mechanical and electrical equipment, such as hydraulic supports, heading machines, shearers, and others. In addition, it provides railway, river, and lakes transportation services; and sells construction materials. Further, the company is involved in the wholesale of coal and non-ferrous metals; financial leasing; logistics storage and leasing; entrepot trading; provision of charcoal products; LTCC technology development and equipment rental operations; manufacturing and sale of cable and rubber products; and production and processing of steel engineering components. Additionally, it provides financial and business advisory, asset management and market information consultation, and investigation; underground mines management; mining materials testing; and equity investment fund and corporate asset management, foreign investment fund, import and export, and international trading services. The company is also involved in the provision of property management, garden greening engineering, and sewage treatment and rental housing agency services; and issuing subordinated capital notes. The company was founded in 1973 and is based in Zoucheng, the People's Republic of China. Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited is a subsidiary of Yankuang Group Corporation Limited.

About Contura Energy

Contura Energy, Inc. extracts, processes, and markets metallurgical and thermal coal to electric utilities, steel and coke producers, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: CAPP – Met, CAPP – Thermal, and NAPP. It operates 21 underground, eight coal mines, and 10 coal preparation plants in Northern Appalachia and Central Appalachia regions. Contura Energy, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for Yanzhou Coal Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yanzhou Coal Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.