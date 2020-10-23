Comparing Whiting USA Trust II (OTCMKTS:WHZT) and Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY)

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) and Whiting USA Trust II (OTCMKTS:WHZT) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Toray Industries and Whiting USA Trust II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Toray Industries 2.52% N/A N/A Whiting USA Trust II 9.62% 92.24% 85.71%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Toray Industries and Whiting USA Trust II, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Toray Industries 1 1 0 0 1.50 Whiting USA Trust II 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Toray Industries and Whiting USA Trust II’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Toray Industries $20.33 billion 0.37 $511.67 million $0.64 14.84 Whiting USA Trust II $46.97 million 0.03 $8.30 million N/A N/A

Toray Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Whiting USA Trust II.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Toray Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Toray Industries has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Whiting USA Trust II has a beta of 2.13, indicating that its stock price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Toray Industries beats Whiting USA Trust II on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Toray Industries Company Profile

Toray Industries, Inc. manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-microfiber non-woven fabric with suede-texture; and apparel products. It also provides nylon, ABS, PBT, PPS, and other resins and molded products; polyolefin foam products; polyester, polyethylene, polypropylene, and other films; processed film products; raw materials for synthetic fibers and plastics; fine chemicals; electronic and information materials; and graphic materials. In addition, the company offers carbon fibers, carbon fiber composite materials, and molded products; analysis, physical evaluation, research, and other services; and pharmaceuticals, medical devices, etc. Further, it provides engineering services; condominiums; industrial equipment and machinery; IT-related equipment; water treatment membranes and related equipment; and materials for housing, building, and civil engineering applications. As of March 31, 2019, Toray Industries, Inc. operated in 26 countries and regions, including Japan. The company was formerly known as Toyo Rayon Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Toray Industries, Inc. in 1970. Toray Industries, Inc. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Whiting USA Trust II Company Profile

Whiting USA Trust II holds a term net profits interest in the oil and gas producing properties located in the Permian Basin, Rocky Mountains, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions. As of December 31, 2018, its oil and gas properties included interests in approximately 367.8 net producing oil and natural gas wells located in 46 predominately mature fields with established production profiles in 10 states. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas. Whiting USA Trust II is a subsidiary of Whiting Petroleum Corporation.

