Comparing Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) & Enservco (OTCMKTS:ENSV)

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) and Enservco (NYSE:ENSV) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Subsea 7 and Enservco, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Subsea 7 0 1 1 0 2.50 Enservco 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Subsea 7 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.5% of Enservco shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Subsea 7 shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.7% of Enservco shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Subsea 7 and Enservco’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Subsea 7 $3.66 billion 0.65 -$83.60 million $0.05 149.20 Enservco $43.03 million 0.23 -$7.65 million N/A N/A

Enservco has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Subsea 7.

Risk and Volatility

Subsea 7 has a beta of 1.93, suggesting that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enservco has a beta of 2.03, suggesting that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Subsea 7 and Enservco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Subsea 7 -31.13% -7.15% -5.19% Enservco -65.60% N/A -40.17%

Summary

Enservco beats Subsea 7 on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Subsea 7 Company Profile

Subsea 7 S.A. delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore. The company also offers engineering, procurement, construction, and installation of subsea umbilicals, risers, and flowlines; life of field services, such as inspection, repair, maintenance, integrity management, and remote intervention of subsea infrastructure; conventional services comprising fabrication, installation, extension, and refurbishment of fixed and floating platforms and associated pipelines; hook-up services; and refurbishment of fixed and floating platforms in shallow water. In addition, it operates heavy lifting vessels and oil and gas structures; and installs offshore wind farm foundations and inter-array cables, as well as engages in the decommissioning of redundant offshore structures. Further, the company provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) and tooling services to support exploration and production activities. It has a fleet of 35 vessels; 2 vessels under construction; and 166 ROVs. Subsea 7 S.A. was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

Enservco Company Profile

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides oil field services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through Production Services and Completion Services segments. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, water transfer, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services. The company owns and operates a fleet of approximately 390 specialized trucks, trailers, frac tanks, and other well-site related equipment. It operates in the Rocky Mountain region consisting of eastern Colorado and southern Wyoming, central Wyoming, northwestern New Mexico, and western North Dakota and eastern Montana; eastern United States region comprising the southern region of the Marcellus Shale formation and the Utica Shale formation in eastern Ohio; and the Central United States region, Texas panhandle, northwestern Oklahoma, and the Eagle Ford Shale in south Texas. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

