Comparing Matinas BioPharma (MTNB) & Its Rivals

Matinas BioPharma (NYSE: MTNB) is one of 752 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Matinas BioPharma to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Matinas BioPharma alerts:

This table compares Matinas BioPharma and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Matinas BioPharma $90,000.00 -$17.37 million -6.83 Matinas BioPharma Competitors $2.00 billion $233.37 million -1.69

Matinas BioPharma’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Matinas BioPharma. Matinas BioPharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Matinas BioPharma and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Matinas BioPharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Matinas BioPharma Competitors 7333 19973 37836 1527 2.50

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 40.09%. Given Matinas BioPharma’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Matinas BioPharma has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Matinas BioPharma and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matinas BioPharma N/A -40.49% -33.52% Matinas BioPharma Competitors -3,251.40% -181.70% -30.03%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.8% of Matinas BioPharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.0% of Matinas BioPharma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Matinas BioPharma has a beta of 2.76, indicating that its stock price is 176% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Matinas BioPharma’s competitors have a beta of 0.40, indicating that their average stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Matinas BioPharma competitors beat Matinas BioPharma on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Matinas BioPharma Company Profile

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. It develops products using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals for the delivery of small molecules, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides. Its lead product candidate is MAT9001, a prescription-only omega-3 free fatty acid formulation for the treatment of cardiovascular and metabolic conditions. The company also offers MAT2203, an oral formulation of amphotericin B that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the prevention of invasive fungal infections due to immunosuppressive therapy in patients. In addition, it provides MAT2501, an orally administered formulation of the broad-spectrum aminoglycoside antibiotic amikacin that has completed Phase I clinical trials to treat various types of multidrug-resistant bacteria, including non-tuberculous mycobacterium infections, as well as various multidrug-resistant gram negative and intracellular bacterial infections. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. has a research collaboration with the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS) for the development of a novel therapy for the treatment of HIV, as well as with ViiV Healthcare to develop and evaluate formulations of antiviral drug candidates; and a feasibility collaboration with Genentech, Inc. for the development of oral formulations. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Matinas BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matinas BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.