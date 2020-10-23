Comparing Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) & Friedman Industries (NASDAQ:FRD)

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) and Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

Get Haynes International alerts:

This table compares Haynes International and Friedman Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Haynes International 1.23% 1.76% 0.87% Friedman Industries -5.06% -4.20% -3.65%

Haynes International has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Friedman Industries has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Haynes International and Friedman Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Haynes International 0 1 1 0 2.50 Friedman Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Haynes International currently has a consensus target price of $27.50, suggesting a potential upside of 59.88%. Given Haynes International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Haynes International is more favorable than Friedman Industries.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Haynes International and Friedman Industries’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Haynes International $490.21 million 0.44 $9.74 million $0.78 22.05 Friedman Industries $142.10 million 0.29 -$5.25 million N/A N/A

Haynes International has higher revenue and earnings than Friedman Industries.

Dividends

Haynes International pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Friedman Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Haynes International pays out 112.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Haynes International has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Friedman Industries has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.4% of Haynes International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.0% of Friedman Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Haynes International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Friedman Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Haynes International beats Friedman Industries on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of nickel-and cobalt-based alloys used in corrosion and high-temperature applications. It supports a range of industries such as aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine. The company was founded by Elwood P. Haynes in 1912 and is headquartered in Kokomo, IN.

About Friedman Industries

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the processing and wholesale of hot-roll coils into sheet and plate, as well as customer-owned coils. This segment offers its coil products and processing services primarily to steel distributors and customers manufacturing steel products, such as steel buildings, railroad cars, barges, tanks and containers, trailers, component parts, and other fabricated steel products through its own sales force. The Tubular segment manufactures line and oil country pipes, as well as pipes for structural applications. This segment sells its tubular products principally to steel and pipe distributors through its own sales force. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Longview, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Haynes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haynes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.