Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Companhia Paranaense de Energia is involved in the Utilities Industry. They are a fully integrated electric power company that is involved in the generation, distributionand transmission of electricity. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

ELP stock opened at $11.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.66 and its 200 day moving average is $11.37. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $18.15.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $869.92 million for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 15.62%. Research analysts predict that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 234.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 140.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 4,362.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 61.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the first quarter worth about $106,000. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of ParanÃ¡, Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 19 hydroelectric plants, 25 wind plants, and one thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,742.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 3,389 kilometers of transmission lines and 199,952.6 kilometers of distribution lines.

