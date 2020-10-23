ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) and Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) Head to Head Analysis

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) and Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ClearPoint Neuro and Lyra Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ClearPoint Neuro $11.22 million 10.23 -$5.54 million ($0.42) -17.38 Lyra Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Lyra Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ClearPoint Neuro.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.3% of ClearPoint Neuro shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of Lyra Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 9.2% of ClearPoint Neuro shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ClearPoint Neuro and Lyra Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ClearPoint Neuro -55.27% -176.52% -36.06% Lyra Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for ClearPoint Neuro and Lyra Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ClearPoint Neuro 0 0 1 0 3.00 Lyra Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Lyra Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $24.33, suggesting a potential upside of 99.62%. Given Lyra Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lyra Therapeutics is more favorable than ClearPoint Neuro.

Summary

Lyra Therapeutics beats ClearPoint Neuro on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ClearPoint Neuro

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for insertion of catheters, electrodes, and laser fibers to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies. In addition, the company's product pipeline includes ClearTrace system, a product candidate designed to allow catheter-based minimally invasive procedures in the heart to be performed in an MRI suite. The company has a license agreements with The Johns Hopkins University; development agreement with Mayo Clinic to design and develop MRI-guided therapies for stroke; and a collaborative license and co-development agreement with Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB. The company was formerly known as MRI Interventions, Inc. and changed its name to ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. in February 2020. ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Lyra Therapeutics

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration. Its product candidates include LYR-210 and LYR-220, which are bioresorbable polymeric matrices for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis. The company was formerly known as 480 Biomedical, Inc. and changed its name to Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2018. Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

