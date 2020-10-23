Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stock Position Cut by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lessened its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 12.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 214,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,440 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $9,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Citigroup by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,615,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,963,000 after buying an additional 1,711,353 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,635,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,724,000 after buying an additional 6,714,645 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Citigroup by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,670,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,909,000 after buying an additional 650,874 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Citigroup by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,113,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,414,000 after buying an additional 7,254,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,386,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,634,000 after buying an additional 326,780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on C. DZ Bank lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.93.

Shares of C stock opened at $44.32 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $83.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.19. The company has a market cap of $91.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.78.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

In other news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $49,828.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,462 shares in the company, valued at $458,425.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

