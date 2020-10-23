Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Boosts General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target to $57.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its target price lifted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their price target on General Motors from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on General Motors from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on General Motors from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on General Motors from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered General Motors from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of GM stock opened at $37.41 on Tuesday. General Motors has a 12 month low of $14.32 and a 12 month high of $38.96. The firm has a market cap of $53.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.14 and a 200-day moving average of $26.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by $1.22. General Motors had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 1.46%. The company had revenue of $16.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 8,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $293,328.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in General Motors by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,171,485 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,660,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,734 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,089,454 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $407,063,000 after purchasing an additional 6,703,544 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in General Motors by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,624,094 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $192,890,000 after buying an additional 115,978 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 241.8% in the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 6,254,511 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $166,969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,424,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 56.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,994,854 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $151,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

