Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Edmp Inc.

Edmp Inc. reduced its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,648 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 851 shares during the quarter. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 61.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $44,000. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $38.91 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $50.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.32.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In other news, EVP Irving Tan sold 4,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $174,253.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,296,188.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $1,890,450.00. Insiders sold 60,166 shares of company stock worth $2,528,248 in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSCO has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.05.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

