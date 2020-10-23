Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Stock Holdings Increased by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cintas during the second quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cintas by 29.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Cintas by 4.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 82,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Cintas by 30.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Cintas by 22.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Several analysts have commented on CTAS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $347.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cintas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $294.36.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $340.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.54, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.49. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $154.33 and a one year high of $358.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $332.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 17,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.31, for a total value of $5,635,821.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,618,571.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total transaction of $23,145,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,215.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,573 shares of company stock valued at $30,037,038. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.