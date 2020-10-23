Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Research Coverage Started at Cowen

Cowen began coverage on shares of Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $92.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Chart Industries from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chart Industries from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Chart Industries from $59.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chart Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.07.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Shares of Chart Industries stock opened at $86.91 on Tuesday. Chart Industries has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $89.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.36 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $273.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chart Industries will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 10.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 61.6% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.