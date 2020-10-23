Capital One Financial Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report released on Wednesday, October 21st. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.24. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

ROIC has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Retail Opportunity Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.81.

NASDAQ ROIC opened at $10.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.86 and a 200-day moving average of $10.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 16.69 and a quick ratio of 16.69. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $19.18. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 1.28.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $66.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.02 million.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROIC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 27.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 229,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 174,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 15.1% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of June 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.