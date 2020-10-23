Canandaigua National Corp Has $7.46 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Canandaigua National Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.3% of Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Chelsea Counsel Co. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.4% during the first quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 4,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,534,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $11,845,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $1,484,000. Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,193,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.7% during the second quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,133,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,970.00 target price (up previously from $1,600.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,703.33.

Shares of GOOG opened at $1,624.18 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,733.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,516.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,450.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,098.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total value of $32,653.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,162.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total transaction of $88,405.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,439.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142 shares of company stock valued at $213,357 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

