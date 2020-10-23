Canandaigua National Corp Has $3.39 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Canandaigua National Corp cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,312 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 24.6% in the third quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 496 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% in the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 885 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its stake in Alphabet by 6.0% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 158,001 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $231,566,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 921 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,616.98 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,726.10. The firm has a market cap of $1,092.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,510.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,446.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.87 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,643.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,686.58.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

