Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.72 on January 25th

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.7202 per share by the transportation company on Monday, January 25th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71.

Canadian Pacific Railway has raised its dividend by 69.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Canadian Pacific Railway has a payout ratio of 21.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Canadian Pacific Railway to earn $14.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.87 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.2%.

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $315.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $42.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $305.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.56. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of $173.26 and a fifty-two week high of $327.40.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.23 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 34.28% and a net margin of 29.48%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CP shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $336.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $215.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Benchmark cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $314.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $361.00.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

