Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.72 on January 25th

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.7202 per share by the transportation company on Monday, January 25th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71.
Canadian Pacific Railway has raised its dividend by 69.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Canadian Pacific Railway has a payout ratio of 21.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Canadian Pacific Railway to earn $14.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.87 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.2%.
Shares of NYSE CP opened at $315.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $42.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $305.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.56. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of $173.26 and a fifty-two week high of $327.40.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CP shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $336.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $215.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Benchmark cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $314.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $361.00.
About Canadian Pacific Railway
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
See Also: Buy-Side Analysts
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.