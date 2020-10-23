Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Sells 587 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,060 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 39.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,740,598,000 after buying an additional 8,197,324 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Intel by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,478,112 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $863,186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,774,135 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,643,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,611,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854,921 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 213.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,776,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $166,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Intel by 64.2% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,474,275 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $267,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748,800 shares during the period. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,491 shares of company stock worth $365,878. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $53.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.24 and a 200-day moving average of $55.53. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The stock has a market cap of $229.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

INTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Intel from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Northland Securities began coverage on Intel in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.31.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

