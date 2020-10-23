Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,627 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 71.4% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,686.58.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,606.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,092.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,726.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,510.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,446.19.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.87 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

