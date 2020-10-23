Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Buys 498 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,549 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 2.9% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $22,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 0.5% in the second quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 7,634 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the second quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. TCG Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% in the second quarter. TCG Advisors LP now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total value of $13,953,633.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,341,836.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Insiders sold 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $281.16 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $292.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $278.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.30. The company has a market capitalization of $302.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 11.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HD shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $306.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Home Depot from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.00.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

