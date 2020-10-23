Calix (NYSE:CALX) Updates Q4 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Calix (NYSE:CALX) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.30-0.34 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $157-161 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $134.59 million.

CALX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calix from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Calix in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Calix from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Calix from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Calix from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.64.

NYSE CALX opened at $25.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.57 and a beta of 1.55. Calix has a 52-week low of $5.61 and a 52-week high of $27.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.60.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. Calix had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a positive return on equity of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $150.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.44 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Calix will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Donald J. Listwin bought 22,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.98 per share, with a total value of $458,640.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

