Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CALM. TheStreet cut shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock opened at $39.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.01 and a beta of -0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.61 and its 200 day moving average is $42.04. Cal-Maine Foods has a 1 year low of $30.74 and a 1 year high of $46.66.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $292.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.42 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 4.61%. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.94) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Jean Morris Adams sold 1,380,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $53,820,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adolphus B. Baker sold 5,520,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $215,280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,245,577. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 94,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

