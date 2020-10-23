C.H. Robinson Worldwide Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:CHRW)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 7,924 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,102% compared to the typical daily volume of 659 call options.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $99.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.69 and a 200 day moving average of $86.83. The firm has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.61. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1 year low of $56.94 and a 1 year high of $106.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 28.22%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

In other news, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 2,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $250,808.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,224,060.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.06, for a total transaction of $49,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,376 shares of company stock worth $3,276,535 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 175.3% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,527 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

