Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th.

BIPC opened at $58.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.69. Brookfield Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $32.54 and a 1-year high of $59.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.72%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIPC. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the second quarter worth $56,323,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 17,471.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,076,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,125 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at $41,047,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at $24,682,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at $26,616,000.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation engages in the ownership and operation of regulated gas transmission systems in Brazil. It also engages in the regulated distribution operations in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation is a subsidiary of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.

