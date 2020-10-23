Brokers Set Expectations for UniFirst Corp’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:UNF)

UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of UniFirst in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 21st. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $1.80 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.08. William Blair also issued estimates for UniFirst’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.91 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on UniFirst from $187.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UniFirst in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.67.

Shares of UNF opened at $173.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 0.89. UniFirst has a one year low of $121.89 and a one year high of $217.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.46.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. UniFirst had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 8.49%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in UniFirst during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in UniFirst in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 806.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 399 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in UniFirst by 7.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 739 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 78.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Michael A. Croatti sold 1,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.16, for a total value of $240,687.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,483.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Cynthia Croatti sold 1,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.19, for a total transaction of $226,312.71. Insiders sold a total of 2,612 shares of company stock valued at $490,178 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

