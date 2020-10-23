Brokerages Set Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) Target Price at $18.17

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.17.

VVNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vivint Smart Home from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Vivint Smart Home in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vivint Smart Home in a report on Thursday, August 13th.

Get Vivint Smart Home alerts:

VVNT stock opened at $17.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.18. Vivint Smart Home has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.36 and a beta of 0.41.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $306.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.14 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vivint Smart Home will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vivint Smart Home news, CEO Todd R. Pedersen purchased 20,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.64 per share, with a total value of $369,716.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 103,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,024.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Vivint Smart Home in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,897,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,668,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,594,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,805,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 549.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 154,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 130,592 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes smart home operating system; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; internally developed smart devices; and extensible partner-neutral ecosystem.

Recommended Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Vivint Smart Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivint Smart Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.