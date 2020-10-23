Brokerages Set Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Price Target at $48.00

Shares of Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.00.

STLJF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Stella-Jones from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TD Securities increased their target price on Stella-Jones from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Stella-Jones in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Stella-Jones in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

OTCMKTS STLJF opened at $34.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.62. Stella-Jones has a twelve month low of $16.51 and a twelve month high of $35.52.

Stella-Jones Inc produces, markets, and sells pressure treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge timbers, foundation and marine pilings; and construction timbers.

