Brokerages Set Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) PT at $13.67

Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.67.

PFNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfenex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Pfenex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Truist Financial lowered Pfenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. William Blair cut shares of Pfenex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Pfenex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Get Pfenex alerts:

Shares of PFNX opened at $12.75 on Tuesday. Pfenex has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $14.00.

Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 million.

In related news, major shareholder Weiss Asset Management Lp sold 100,000 shares of Pfenex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total transaction of $1,274,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFNX. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Pfenex by 12.1% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,036,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,359,000 after purchasing an additional 326,783 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfenex by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,348,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,612,000 after buying an additional 9,128 shares during the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfenex by 72.8% in the second quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 1,121,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,368,000 after acquiring an additional 472,792 shares during the last quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfenex by 42.9% in the second quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,350,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Pfenex by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter.

About Pfenex

Pfenex Inc, a clinical-stage development and licensing biotechnology company, focuses on developing protein therapies for unmet patient needs. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent drug candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; and novel anthrax vaccine candidates, such as Px563L and RPA563 that have completed Phase Ia clinical study.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfenex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfenex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.