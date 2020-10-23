Brokerages Set Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Price Target at $7.25

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.25.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FBIO. Benchmark started coverage on Fortress Biotech in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Fortress Biotech from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Fortress Biotech from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st.

NASDAQ:FBIO opened at $2.68 on Tuesday. Fortress Biotech has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $4.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 2.22.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 53.93% and a negative net margin of 124.63%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortress Biotech will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortress Biotech news, Director Malcolm Hoenlein bought 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,006.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,667 shares in the company, valued at $300,006. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robyn Hunter sold 28,450 shares of Fortress Biotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $124,611.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBIO. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Fortress Biotech in the second quarter valued at about $144,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortress Biotech in the second quarter valued at about $746,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fortress Biotech in the second quarter valued at about $416,000. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 25.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It markets dermatology products, such as Targadox for acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; Ala-Scalp and Triderm, which are used for the inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses; and Ala-Quin, an antibacterial and antifungal cream.

