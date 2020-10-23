Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Brinker International in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 20th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.27). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Brinker International’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $563.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.03 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 12.07%.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Gordon Haskett raised Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James downgraded Brinker International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Brinker International from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.77.

NYSE EAT opened at $46.09 on Friday. Brinker International has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $50.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.16.

In other Brinker International news, VP Michaela M. Ware sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $49,621.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,268.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michaela M. Ware sold 2,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $91,854.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,478 shares in the company, valued at $459,564.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,766 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,469. 3.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Brinker International during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Edmp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 14.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Brinker International by 86.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Brinker International by 682.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 169,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,243,000 after buying an additional 147,888 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

