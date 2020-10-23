Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Boxlight Corporation is an educational technology development company. It offers interactive educational products which consist of software, classroom technologies, professional development and support services. Boxlight Corporation is headquartered in Lawrenceville, Georgia. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Boxlight from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. National Securities raised their price objective on Boxlight from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on Boxlight from $2.75 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd.

BOXL stock opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.64 and its 200-day moving average is $1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $76.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 4.12. Boxlight has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $4.65.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.80 million. Boxlight had a negative return on equity of 172.34% and a negative net margin of 22.74%. Research analysts anticipate that Boxlight will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Boxlight by 2,118.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33,348 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Boxlight during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Boxlight during the 2nd quarter worth about $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

