BofA Securities Begins Coverage on Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER)

BofA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Omeros from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of Omeros from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omeros from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Omeros from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Omeros from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.17.

Shares of OMER opened at $11.05 on Tuesday. Omeros has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $25.46. The company has a market cap of $602.42 million, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.57.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $13.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 million. Equities analysts expect that Omeros will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omeros in the second quarter worth $57,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Omeros by 90.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Omeros during the second quarter valued at $156,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Omeros during the second quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Omeros by 182.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 10,119 shares during the last quarter. 58.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

