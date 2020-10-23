BMO Capital Markets Trims International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Target Price to $138.00

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $140.00 to $138.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.
IBM has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine raised International Business Machines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $139.06.
IBM opened at $115.76 on Tuesday. International Business Machines has a 1-year low of $90.56 and a 1-year high of $158.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.71 and a 200-day moving average of $122.56.
In related news, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,215 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $154,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,597 shares in the company, valued at $3,885,819. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,176 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $149,034.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,025,831.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Actinver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.
International Business Machines Company Profile
International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated solutions and services company worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.
Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?
Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.