BMO Capital Markets Raises Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Price Target to $10.00

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Lithium Americas from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Lithium Americas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lithium Americas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.81.

Shares of LAC stock opened at $10.79 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.29. Lithium Americas has a 1-year low of $1.92 and a 1-year high of $16.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $980.67 million, a PE ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.05.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Equities research analysts expect that Lithium Americas will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 172.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lithium Americas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 13,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Nevada. The company also manufactures and sells organoclay products that are used in complex oil and gas drilling and other applications.

